Police seize £2,000 cash and nearly 90,000 illicit tobacco sticks in Swindon raids

Police have seized suspected criminal cash and nearly 90,000 illicit tobacco sticks during a series of raids on shops in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police executed warrants at five businesses on Friday as part of an operation targeting suspected money laundering and organised crime.

Officers recovered around £2,000 in cash and 89,205 illicit tobacco sticks, which police said had an estimated retail value of £74,721.

Criminal investigations are now under way.

Operation targets organised crime

The raids formed part of Operation Machinize, a National Crime Agency-coordinated operation targeting illicit cash, illegal goods and the exploitation of workers.

Detective Inspector Steve Edwards, head of Wiltshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit, said some businesses including barber shops, vape shops and mini-markets can be exploited by organised crime groups to launder proceeds and make criminal income appear legitimate.

He said:

“We’re looking to dismantle organised crime that’s using these stores on our high streets to fund their criminal lifestyles, fuel further organised crime, and launder their proceeds through these premises to give the appearance of legitimate income.”

Police stressed that legitimate businesses also operate alongside premises suspected of being exploited by criminal groups.

One shop searched with no illegal items found

Police said no illegal items were discovered at one of the shops searched during the operation.

The force said enquiries remain ongoing following the seizures.

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