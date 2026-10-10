Man, 79, dies after crash near Otley as police appeal for witnesses

A 79-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision near Otley.

Police were called at 1.02pm on October 9 to Leeds Road, close to the entrance to Stubbings Farm, following a crash involving a grey Hyundai i10 and a grey Land Rover Range Rover.

The driver of the Hyundai was given emergency treatment at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Road remains closed

The road remains closed while collision investigation work continues.

The closure is in place between the Otley side of the Dyneley Arms crossroads and the Leeds Road/A660 Otley Bypass roundabout.

Old Pool Bank is also closed, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it, to come forward.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 662 of October 9, or report information through the force’s online Live Chat service.