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MURDER ARREST Four arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager dies in Stoke-on-Trent

Four arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager dies in Stoke-on-Trent

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager died following reports of violence in Stoke-on-Trent.

Staffordshire Police were called to Brookhouse Road in Meir at around 11.45pm on Friday, October 9.

A man in his late teens was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Another man, also in his late teens, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical but stable condition.

Four arrested

Police said a 17-year-old boy, two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man, all from Stoke-on-Trent, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

All four remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Katie Gregory, senior investigating officer, said:

“This is a devastating time for all those affected by what has happened overnight.

“I’d like to reassure the community that there is no wider risk to them and we are doing all we can to understand the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 or report online, quoting incident 1062 of October 9.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

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