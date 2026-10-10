A video showing a man being approached and questioned about his background and immigration status has sparked criticism online after the confrontation was shared on social media.

The footage appears to show a self-described citizen journalist approaching a man who was sitting on a park bench smoking a cigarette.

The man was then questioned about where he was from and where he lived, despite there being no indication in the footage that he had been doing anything unlawful.

Heated exchange

The encounter quickly became confrontational, with the man challenging the person filming and asking where he lived.

At one point, the man responded: “Where do you live?” before telling the cameraman he lived “in your head”.

The exchange later became more hostile, with offensive language used during the confrontation.

The person filming subsequently complained that the video had been removed from YouTube.

Criticism over approach

The clip has prompted criticism from people who accused the cameraman of singling the man out based on his appearance and making assumptions about his immigration status.

Nothing in the footage establishes the man’s nationality, immigration status or whether he is a migrant.

The incident comes amid wider public debate about immigration and the use of social media videos to confront people in public places.

For Google News, I’d use “Video sparks row after man confronted in park over immigration.”