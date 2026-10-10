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FATAL CRASH Tributes paid to Greater Manchester firefighter Damien Mahon after fatal road collision

Tributes paid to Greater Manchester firefighter Damien Mahon after fatal road collision

Tributes have been paid to Greater Manchester firefighter Damien Mahon, who has died following a road traffic collision.

Mr Mahon, 47, died after the collision on Tuesday, September 22.

The Greater Manchester branch of the Fire Brigades Union described him as a highly regarded and popular member of its Workshops branch whose death had been felt across the service.

Wife and two young children

Mr Mahon leaves behind a wife and two young children.

In a tribute, the union said:

“The thoughts and prayers of every member across Greater Manchester Fire Brigades Union are with his family, friends and everyone that knew him.”

Colleagues described his death as a significant loss to the service and paid tribute to the impact he had on those who worked alongside him.

 

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