Tributes paid to Greater Manchester firefighter Damien Mahon after fatal road collision

Tributes have been paid to Greater Manchester firefighter Damien Mahon, who has died following a road traffic collision.

Mr Mahon, 47, died after the collision on Tuesday, September 22.

The Greater Manchester branch of the Fire Brigades Union described him as a highly regarded and popular member of its Workshops branch whose death had been felt across the service.

Wife and two young children

Mr Mahon leaves behind a wife and two young children.

In a tribute, the union said:

“The thoughts and prayers of every member across Greater Manchester Fire Brigades Union are with his family, friends and everyone that knew him.”

Colleagues described his death as a significant loss to the service and paid tribute to the impact he had on those who worked alongside him.