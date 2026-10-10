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FOUND ALIVE Woman found alive after going overboard from Royal Caribbean cruise ship

Woman found alive after going overboard from Royal Caribbean cruise ship

A 44-year-old woman has been found alive after going overboard from Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas in the Mediterranean.

The woman was located during the early hours of Saturday, October 10, after an extensive search operation south-west of the Greek island of Zakynthos.

According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, she was spotted by a passing Madeira-flagged cargo ship around 70 nautical miles southwest of Zakynthos before being recovered by a Coast Guard rescue vessel. She was conscious when rescued and was taken to the port of Katakolo.

Passenger taken to hospital

Passengers aboard Odyssey of the Seas said the captain later announced that the woman had survived and was receiving medical treatment.

Reports from the ship said she was suffering from hypothermia but was able to walk after being brought ashore.

The circumstances surrounding how she entered the water remain unclear, and Greek authorities have not confirmed reports from passengers that she deliberately jumped.

Major search launched

The woman had been reported missing on Friday while Odyssey of the Seas was sailing through the Ionian Sea after leaving Mykonos.

The ship turned back to assist with the search, which involved a Greek Coast Guard rescue vessel, a patrol boat, three passing ships and a Greek Air Force helicopter.

The cruise ship spent around 14 hours involved in the operation before eventually continuing towards Italy.

Passengers had earlier reported that crews recovered a light associated with a flotation device from the water, but there was no sign of the missing woman at that stage.

The planned port call in Naples was cancelled following the prolonged search.

Royal Caribbean had previously said its Care Team was supporting the passenger’s loved ones.

 

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