Armed police seen on Oakworth Road after reported incident in Keighley

Armed police have been seen on Oakworth Road in Keighley following a reported incident which drew a significant emergency response.

Witnesses reported seeing armed officers in the area, along with several police vehicles.

At this stage, West Yorkshire Police has not confirmed the circumstances surrounding the incident or why armed officers were deployed.

Witnesses report damaged police vehicle

People in the area also reported seeing a damaged police car being recovered from the scene.

Some witnesses suggested the police presence may have followed a pursuit involving more than one vehicle, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Other residents reported police activity in nearby Devonshire Street, but it is not yet clear whether the two incidents are connected.

Police approached for information

The incident remains ongoing, and further details are awaited from West Yorkshire Police.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has video or dashcam footage from the area is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.