Man dies after tiger attack at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A man has died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at around 1.35pm on Saturday, October 10, following reports that a man had entered the enclosure and been attacked by a tiger.

Emergency services attended and treated the man for serious injuries, but despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family being supported

Police said the man’s family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

The force said:

“Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.”

Officers remain at the wildlife park while enquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Tiger was not injured

Police have also addressed speculation circulating online about the condition of the tiger.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the animal was uninjured and remained inside its enclosure following the incident.

There was no wider risk to members of the public.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park was evacuated following the emergency and remained closed while police carried out enquiries.

Police urge public not to share footage

Officers said they are aware of videos of the incident circulating on social media and have urged people not to share the footage out of respect for the man and his family.