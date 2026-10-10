Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News

TIGER UNINJURED Man dies after tiger attack at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Man dies after tiger attack at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A man has died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at around 1.35pm on Saturday, October 10, following reports that a man had entered the enclosure and been attacked by a tiger.

Emergency services attended and treated the man for serious injuries, but despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family being supported

Police said the man’s family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

The force said:

“Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.”

Officers remain at the wildlife park while enquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Tiger was not injured

Police have also addressed speculation circulating online about the condition of the tiger.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the animal was uninjured and remained inside its enclosure following the incident.

There was no wider risk to members of the public.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park was evacuated following the emergency and remained closed while police carried out enquiries.

Police urge public not to share footage

Officers said they are aware of videos of the incident circulating on social media and have urged people not to share the footage out of respect for the man and his family.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
People smuggler deported after running ‘VIP’ migrant yacht service across Channel

NOW DEPORTED People smuggler deported after running ‘VIP’ migrant yacht service across Channel

Court News, UK News
Murder investigation launched after father-of-three found dead in Slough

FATHER OF THREE Murder investigation launched after father-of-three found dead in Slough

Crime, UK News
Man seriously injured in suspected hit-and-run in Waltham Abbey

HIT AND RUN Man seriously injured in suspected hit-and-run in Waltham Abbey

UK News
Four arrested after 16-year-old girl suffers serious facial injuries in Bradford

TEEN ATTACKED Four arrested after 16-year-old girl suffers serious facial injuries in Bradford

Crime, UK News
Family pay tribute to Miya Deamer-Jones, 11, as funeral appeal is launched

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Family pay tribute to Miya Deamer-Jones, 11, as funeral appeal is launched

Missing Persons, UK News
Disney Wish diverts after abandoned boat spotted at sea

DISNEY RESCUE Disney Wish diverts after abandoned boat spotted at sea

UK News
Window cleaners rescued from 15th floor after cradle fails in Southwark

HEAD FOR HEIGHTS Window cleaners rescued from 15th floor after cradle fails in Southwark

UK News
Off-duty firefighters honoured for rescuing five people from burning car on A38

NEVER OFF DUTY Off-duty firefighters honoured for rescuing five people from burning car on A38

UK News
Multiple police cordons reported across Keighley

CRIME SCENES IN PLACE Multiple police cordons reported across Keighley

UK News
Why Britain Still Loves a Night at the Theatre

Why Britain Still Loves a Night at the Theatre

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Second man arrested after pregnant woman found dead in burning van in Prestatyn

BURNT ALIVE Second man arrested after pregnant woman found dead in burning van in Prestatyn

Court News, Crime, UK News
Police seize £2,000 cash and nearly 90,000 illicit tobacco sticks in Swindon raids

POLICE RAIDS Police seize £2,000 cash and nearly 90,000 illicit tobacco sticks in Swindon raids

UK News
Man, 79, dies after crash near Otley as police appeal for witnesses

OTLEY FATAL Man, 79, dies after crash near Otley as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Boy, 11, injured in reported dog attack as man arrested in Manchester

DOG ATTACK Boy, 11, injured in reported dog attack as man arrested in Manchester

Crime, UK News
Migrants found using secret tunnels beneath Lithuania-Belarus border

MIGRANT CRISIS Migrants found using secret tunnels beneath Lithuania-Belarus border

UK News
Woman missing after going overboard from Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Mediterranean

WOMAN OVERBOARD Woman missing after going overboard from Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Mediterranean

Missing Persons, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man seriously injured after entering tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

SERIOUS INJURIES Man seriously injured after entering tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

UK News
Two men jailed for 55 years over Bexleyheath nightclub shooting

55 YEARS JAIL Two men jailed for 55 years over Bexleyheath nightclub shooting

Court News, Crime, UK News
Woman found alive after going overboard from Royal Caribbean cruise ship

FOUND ALIVE Woman found alive after going overboard from Royal Caribbean cruise ship

UK News
Watch Live