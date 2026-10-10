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SERIOUS INJURIES Man seriously injured after entering tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Man seriously injured after entering tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A man has suffered serious injuries after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at around 1.35pm on Saturday, October 10, following reports that a man had entered the enclosure and been attacked by a tiger.

Park evacuated

The wildlife park was evacuated following the incident as emergency services responded.

Police confirmed the tiger remained inside its enclosure throughout and said there was no wider risk to the public.

Officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding what happened.

Family being contacted

South Yorkshire Police said officers are working to contact the injured man’s family before releasing any further details.

His condition has been described as serious.

The incident follows earlier reports from witnesses of a major emergency response at the park, including police, paramedics and an air ambulance.

 

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