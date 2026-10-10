Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Migrants found using secret tunnels beneath Lithuania-Belarus border

Migrants found using secret tunnels beneath Lithuania-Belarus border

Border guards in Lithuania have uncovered a series of underground tunnels believed to have been dug to help migrants cross illegally from Belarus into the European Union.

Reports say one recently discovered passage near Kabeliai in southern Lithuania stretched for around 50ft beneath the border, with footage said to show 18 migrants crawling through before emerging into woodland.

 

Lithuanian authorities have been dealing with repeated attempts to bypass the country’s border barriers, including tunnels dug beneath fencing installed along sections of the frontier with Belarus.

Multiple tunnels discovered

The report claims Lithuania has discovered 12 tunnels during 2026, while two others have been found by authorities in neighbouring Latvia.

 

Lithuania’s State Border Guard Service has separately confirmed finding several tunnels this year which it believes were intended to allow migrants to enter from Belarus. In August, officers discovered an underground passage near Latežeris which ran beneath the physical border barrier and had been reinforced with timber.

Authorities have been filling in or destroying the passages when they are discovered.

Lithuanian Interior Minister Martynas Katelynas has warned that irregular migration remains a significant challenge along the country’s borders. Lithuania and Poland have also been discussing action against people smugglers and so-called secondary migration through the Schengen area.

 

Claims migrants could travel further west

Some reports suggest migrants entering Lithuania could then try to travel further through Western Europe, potentially including towards the UK.

 

The source also reports that Lithuania has prevented more than 26,000 attempted crossings from Belarus since the border crisis began in 2021, including almost 1,700 during 2026.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Trump says Russia will supply millions of tons of diesel after Putin call

FUEL LIFELINE Trump says Russia will supply millions of tons of diesel after Putin call

UK News
Senior Met Special Constabulary officer dismissed over intimate images

INTIMATE IMAGES Senior Met Special Constabulary officer dismissed over intimate images

UK News
Man charged with murder of Rebecca Grass in Dartmouth

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder of Rebecca Grass in Dartmouth

Court News, Crime, UK News
Four arrested after man shot in Swanley

FOUR ARRESTED Four arrested after man shot in Swanley

Crime, UK News
Registered sex offender convicted of raping woman in Catford as police appeal for further victims

SERIAL RAPIST Registered sex offender convicted of raping woman in Catford as police appeal for further victims

Court News, Crime, UK News
Family pay heartbreaking tribute to 28-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near South Molton

LOVING SON Family pay heartbreaking tribute to 28-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near South Molton

UK News
Gillingham man jailed for eight years after stabbing teenager in lung and heart

KNIFE ATTACK Gillingham man jailed for eight years after stabbing teenager in lung and heart

Court News, Crime, UK News
Hunt worker fined after drone footage captures fox being chased by hounds in Devon

DRONE FOOTAGE Hunt worker fined after drone footage captures fox being chased by hounds in Devon

Court News, UK News
Two men released on bail after security breach at RAF Molesworth sparks counter-terrorism investigation

BAILED OUT Two men released on bail after security breach at RAF Molesworth sparks counter-terrorism investigation

Breaking News
Bournemouth abuser jailed for nine years after fleeing to Thailand

NINE YEARS JAIL Bournemouth abuser jailed for nine years after fleeing to Thailand

Court News, US News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Window cleaners rescued from 15th floor after cradle fails in Southwark

HEAD FOR HEIGHTS Window cleaners rescued from 15th floor after cradle fails in Southwark

UK News
Off-duty firefighters honoured for rescuing five people from burning car on A38

NEVER OFF DUTY Off-duty firefighters honoured for rescuing five people from burning car on A38

UK News
Multiple police cordons reported across Keighley

CRIME SCENES IN PLACE Multiple police cordons reported across Keighley

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Tributes paid to popular Bradford man John Walker

POPULAR LAD Tributes paid to popular Bradford man John Walker

UK News
People smuggler deported after running ‘VIP’ migrant yacht service across Channel

NOW DEPORTED People smuggler deported after running ‘VIP’ migrant yacht service across Channel

Court News, UK News
Murder investigation launched after father-of-three found dead in Slough

FATHER OF THREE Murder investigation launched after father-of-three found dead in Slough

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man charged with attempted murder after Borough Green stabbing

ATTEMP MURDER CHARGE Man charged with attempted murder after Borough Green stabbing

Court News, Crime, UK News
Second man arrested after pregnant woman found dead in burning van in Prestatyn

BURNT ALIVE Second man arrested after pregnant woman found dead in burning van in Prestatyn

Court News, Crime, UK News
Police seize £2,000 cash and nearly 90,000 illicit tobacco sticks in Swindon raids

POLICE RAIDS Police seize £2,000 cash and nearly 90,000 illicit tobacco sticks in Swindon raids

UK News
Watch Live