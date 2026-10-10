Carnival cruise itineraries changed as Hurricane Isaias disrupts Gulf Coast sailings

Carnival Cruise Line has altered several cruise itineraries as Hurricane Isaias affects parts of the Gulf Coast.

Three ships sailing from Galveston and New Orleans have so far been impacted, with delayed embarkation and changes to port arrival and departure times.

No other major cruise lines had announced itinerary changes at the time of the report.

Carnival Dream departure delayed

Passengers booked on Carnival Dream’s seven-night Bahamas cruise from Galveston on October 10 have been told to arrive at the terminal two hours later than originally planned.

The ship was delayed returning from its previous October 3 sailing because of weather linked to Hurricane Isaias.

Guests have been told they must complete check-in by 4pm before departure.

No further changes to the sailing have currently been announced.

Carnival Liberty changes Cozumel visit

Carnival Liberty, which departed New Orleans on October 4, had its October 9 visit to Cozumel adjusted.

The ship called at the Mexican port from 9am until 5pm instead of the originally planned 10am to 6pm.

No other changes have been reported for that itinerary.

Carnival Valor seeks calmer waters

Carnival Valor’s October 8 sailing from New Orleans has also been affected after the ship moved to calmer waters away from the hurricane.

The vessel is now expected to arrive in Cozumel at 10am instead of 8am and leave at 5pm rather than 6pm.

Further itinerary changes could be announced depending on the movement and strength of Hurricane Isaias.