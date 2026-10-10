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CRIME SCENE IN PLACE Police cordons in place after incident in Tottenham

Police cordons in place after incident in Tottenham

A police cordon has been put in place in Tottenham following an incident on Friday afternoon.

Officers were seen on Turnant Road, with the road closed close to its junctions with Lordship Lane and Tower Gardens Road.

A crime scene was established shortly after 1pm, with police vehicles positioned across the road while enquiries were carried out.

Nature of incident not yet confirmed

The circumstances surrounding the police response have not yet been confirmed.

The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service have been approached for further information.

As of shortly after 3pm, officers remained at the scene and cordons were still in place.

There has been no official confirmation at this stage of any injuries, arrests or what led to the road being closed.

This is a developing incident and further details will be published when confirmed.

 

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