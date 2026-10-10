Streamer confronted after challenging UFC star Alex Pereira at London boxing weigh-in

A streamer sparked an awkward confrontation after approaching UFC star Alex Pereira at a Misfits Boxing weigh-in in London and challenging him to a fight.

MaciejMP was filmed confronting Pereira during the event and calling him a “b****” while attempting to provoke a reaction from the former UFC champion.

Pereira remained calm during the exchange and warned the streamer that he could get hurt.

He told him:

“Are you okay? You’re gonna get hurt for no reason. Go play somewhere else.”

Clip spreads online

Footage of the confrontation was widely shared on social media, where users criticised the streamer’s behaviour and accused him of trying to create a viral moment.

The exchange did not become physical.

Pereira, one of the UFC’s most recognisable fighters, appeared to dismiss the challenge rather than engage further.

The incident comes amid growing criticism of confrontation-based livestreaming and prank content, where creators approach high-profile figures or members of the public in an attempt to generate reactions.