Police seize uninsured and unsafe vehicle on A33 in Reading

Police in Reading have seized a vehicle after officers discovered it had no insurance, no tax and no valid MOT.

Thames Valley Police said the vehicle initially appeared similar to a police car, but attracted officers’ attention for very different reasons.

Checks revealed the vehicle was uninsured, untaxed and had no MOT.

Officers also found missing wheel nuts on both rear wheels, raising further safety concerns.

Vehicle seized

Police issued a Section 165A seizure notice, allowing officers to remove the vehicle from the road.

It was subsequently taken away on the back of a recovery truck.

A dog travelling in the rear of the vehicle was also looked after while arrangements were made for its owner to get home.

Police said suitable arrangements were made to ensure the animal spent the evening somewhere safer and more comfortable than at the roadside.