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Yorkshire Wildlife Park closes after serious incident at tiger enclosure

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has been evacuated and closed following a serious incident at its tiger enclosure, with police, paramedics and an air ambulance sent to the attraction near Doncaster.

Witnesses reported seeing a black screen or tarpaulin erected around the enclosure shortly before visitors were told to leave the park.

There were also reports of several loud bangs or “shots” being heard during the emergency response.

Witnesses report a man entered the enclosure

Multiple witnesses claimed an agitated man had entered the tiger enclosure before being grabbed by one of the animals.

Some people at the park said they then heard around five loud bangs, which they believed may have come from gas canisters or equipment used by staff responding to the incident.

Those details have not yet been officially confirmed by police or the wildlife park.

Tia Hanson, who was visiting the park with a friend, said the walkway between the tiger enclosure and the exit was closed at around 2pm.

She said an air ambulance and large numbers of police and paramedics were at the scene and that visitors were ordered to leave.

Hanson also reported seeing black tarpaulin surrounding the enclosure and a stretcher inside the area.

Park closed following incident

Yorkshire Wildlife Park confirmed earlier that a serious incident had taken place at the tiger enclosure and that its emergency procedures had been activated.

The attraction was closed for the remainder of Saturday, with visitors evacuated from the site.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed it was called to the park at 1.33pm and sent two ambulances, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and a doctor.

No official update has yet been given on the condition of the person involved or any of the animals.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for further information.

 

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