Man seriously injured after entering tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A man has suffered serious injuries after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday, October 10, following reports that a man had entered the enclosure and been attacked by a tiger.

The attraction was evacuated as emergency services responded, with police, ambulance crews and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance sent to the scene.

Tiger remained inside enclosure

Police confirmed the tiger remained inside its enclosure following the incident and said there was no wider risk to members of the public.

Officers were working to contact the injured man’s family before releasing further details.

The wildlife park said its emergency procedures were immediately activated and that it was working with the authorities to establish exactly what happened.

A spokesperson said:

“The safety and wellbeing of visitors, staff and animals remain our highest priority.”

Park closed for rest of weekend

Yorkshire Wildlife Park was evacuated following the incident and has been closed for the remainder of the weekend.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed it sent two land ambulances, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and a doctor to the scene.

Police enquiries remain ongoing.