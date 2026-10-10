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BANNED YouTuber Jack Doherty reportedly banned from social media for six months after sponsorship deal

YouTuber Jack Doherty reportedly banned from social media for six months after sponsorship deal

YouTuber and streamer Jack Doherty has reportedly found himself unable to post on social media for six months after signing a sponsorship agreement that allegedly included a clause restricting his online activity.

Doherty, 22, who is known for his controversial videos involving confrontational interactions with members of the public, shared a message on X appearing to confirm the ban, writing:

“I’ll be back soon…”

The restriction is reportedly linked to a sponsorship deal with crypto casino platform Shuffle, with the company’s CEO Noah Dummett confirming the agreement was genuine.

Dummett claimed the contract included a six-month term and said Shuffle intended to enforce it despite objections from Doherty’s legal team.

He wrote on X:

“For everyone asking:
– yes it’s real
– 6 month term
– money well spent to get this mf off the internet”

He added that Doherty’s lawyers had been attempting to have the contract cancelled, but said Shuffle would continue to stand by the agreement.

Contract dispute

The situation has sparked debate online, with some users suggesting the agreement may have been a deliberate marketing stunt by Shuffle, while others questioned whether Doherty had fully understood the terms before signing.

Neither Doherty nor his representatives have publicly confirmed the full details of the contract or the exact restrictions placed on his accounts.

The streamer has built a large following through videos that often involve provoking reactions from strangers, with critics accusing him of deliberately creating confrontational situations for views.

Six-month absence

If enforced, the reported six-month restriction would keep Doherty away from posting on his usual platforms until 2027.

Shuffle has not disclosed the financial details of the sponsorship agreement.

 

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