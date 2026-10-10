Sussex Police warn of scam calls impersonating Cyber Crime Unit

Sussex Police have issued a warning after fraudsters were reported to be making scam calls while pretending to be members of the force’s Cyber Crime Unit.

The force said scammers are contacting members of the public and attempting to obtain personal information, including passwords and other sensitive details.

Police warned that the caller ID may appear to show a genuine Sussex Police telephone number even though the call is actually being made from elsewhere.

Police will never ask for passwords or PINs

Sussex Police stressed that officers will never ask people to provide passwords, bank details, PIN numbers or other sensitive financial information over the phone.

The force also warned that scammers may use the names of different police departments or units in an attempt to make calls appear legitimate.

Residents have been urged to remain cautious if they receive an unexpected call claiming to be from police.

Suspicious calls should be reported

Sussex Police said its telephone systems are operating normally and urged anyone who receives a suspicious call claiming to be from the force to report it.

Reports can be made through the Sussex Police website or by calling 101.