UK airports begin rollout of passport-free eGates using facial recognition

Passengers arriving in the UK are set to be able to pass through airport eGates without presenting their passports as Border Force begins rolling out new contactless technology.

The phased introduction began on October 6, with East Midlands Airport becoming the first UK airport to use the system, initially for British citizens.

Border Force expects eGates across the UK to be upgraded by early 2027.

Facial recognition to replace passport scanning

Under the new system, eligible passengers will approach an eGate and have their photograph taken.

Facial recognition technology will then compare the image against existing immigration, travel and passport records before completing the required border checks.

Passengers will no longer need to place their passport on a reader when the system can verify their identity automatically.

Travellers will still be required to carry their passports, however, and could be asked to scan them or speak to a Border Force officer if additional checks are required.

Border Force says system could be 25% faster

Border Force said testing showed the contactless system could be up to 25% faster than the existing eGate process.

Phil Douglas, Director General of Border Force, said the technology was intended to make journeys through the border faster and smoother while maintaining security checks.

The rollout follows an earlier expansion allowing children aged eight and over to use eGates.

Karen Dee, chief executive of AirportsUK, said the changes should improve the passenger experience while maintaining secure border controls.

Gatwick and Heathrow among airports due upgrades

The technology is expected to be rolled out across the 13 UK airports currently using eGates.

They are:

Birmingham

Bristol

Cardiff

East Midlands

Edinburgh

Gatwick

Glasgow

Heathrow

London City

Luton

Manchester

Newcastle

Stansted

Birmingham Airport has also confirmed it is among the first airports preparing to introduce the contactless system.

Steve Griffiths, managing director of East Midlands Airport, said the technology would complement improvements already made to the airport’s immigration hall.

Part of wider UK border changes

The rollout forms part of wider government plans to make greater use of digital technology at the UK border.

It follows the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme, which allows authorities to assess eligible visitors before they travel to the UK.

Border Force has also advised dual British nationals to travel using a valid British passport or hold a Certificate of Entitlement to help avoid delays.