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TEEN KILLED Teenager dies after BMW leaves road in Gerrards Cross

Teenager dies after BMW leaves road in Gerrards Cross

A 19-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Gerrards Cross.

Thames Valley Police said the crash happened on Windsor Road at around 2.50am on Saturday, October 10.

A white BMW 218i was travelling towards Stoke Poges when it left the road.

The driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead following the collision.

His next of kin have been informed.

Investigating officer PC Daniel Morris said:

“I am appealing to anyone with information or footage to contact Thames Valley Police.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police online, visit a police station or call 101, quoting investigation reference 43260529975.

 

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