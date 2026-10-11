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ROAD CLOSED Traffic disruption after early-morning crash near Purley fire station

Traffic disruption after early-morning crash near Purley fire station

Motorists and bus passengers are facing disruption in Purley following a road traffic collision near the fire station.

The incident happened at around 6am, with police called to the junction and traffic restrictions remaining in place several hours later.

Buses have been placed on diversion to avoid the affected junction while emergency services deal with the scene.

Local residents reported heavy traffic building in the surrounding area during the morning.

The exact circumstances of the collision have not yet been confirmed, and there is no official information at this stage about any injuries.

 

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