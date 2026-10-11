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LARGE SEND OFF Tributes paid to Bradford taxi trade stalwart Tahir Farooq after sudden death aged 60

Tributes paid to Bradford taxi trade stalwart Tahir Farooq after sudden death aged 60

Tributes have been paid to Tahir Farooq, a well-known figure in the Bradford and Shipley taxi trade, who has died suddenly aged 60.

Mr Farooq, who suffered a heart attack, had worked in the industry for more than 30 years and was widely known among drivers, operators and passengers across the district.

He was the owner of Dial a Ride Taxis and had previously worked with Frizinghall Taxis and XpressRide.

‘A pillar of the taxi community’

Colleagues described Mr Farooq as a highly respected and trusted figure who had built strong relationships across the trade.

He was remembered as a supportive and fair employer, as well as someone who maintained good relationships with other operators and treated regular passengers with warmth and respect.

His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across Bradford’s taxi community.

Large turnout at funeral prayers

Drivers and operators from Bradford and further afield attended his Salat ul Janazah at Madni Jamia Masjid.

The large turnout reflected the affection and respect in which he was held.

 

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