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TIP OF THE ICEBERG Surrey Police to investigate corruption allegations over handling of council misconduct probes

Surrey Police to investigate corruption allegations over handling of council misconduct probes

Surrey Police has launched an internal investigation after allegations of serious corruption were raised over the force’s handling of two misconduct in public office investigations.

The force said the Independent Office for Police Conduct had reviewed the complaints and advised that Surrey Police’s own Professional Standards Department could investigate them locally.

The allegations were raised by Chris Coghlan, MP for Dorking and Horley, who has accused Surrey Police of acting improperly during investigations involving SEND officers at Surrey County Council.

Claims suspects were tipped off

Mr Coghlan has alleged that suspects were tipped off during a criminal misconduct in public office investigation.

He also raised concerns about Surrey Police’s decision to close two separate investigations into alleged misconduct in public office on the same day.

Both investigations involved SEND officers working for Surrey County Council.

SEND officers are responsible for assessments, administration and support involving children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

Force says investigation under way

Surrey Police said it takes allegations concerning staff conduct “extremely seriously”.

A force spokesperson said:

“We will provide further updates as to the outcome of this investigation in due course.

“It would be inappropriate to comment any further whilst it is ongoing.”

MP says allegations are ‘exceptionally serious’

Mr Coghlan said he referred his concerns to the IOPC in September.

He described the allegations as “exceptionally serious” and said families involved needed confidence that police had acted properly.

He said they needed reassurance that evidence had been handled appropriately and that decisions to close the investigations had been made without improper influence.

The internal Surrey Police investigation is now under way.

 

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