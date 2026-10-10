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ON DEATH ROW Christa Pike returns to death row after surviving failed lethal injection

Christa Pike returns to death row after surviving failed lethal injection

Christa Pike has been discharged from the hospital and returned to prison after surviving a failed execution attempt in Tennessee.

The 50-year-old death row inmate spent around ten days in hospital after executioners administered two doses of pentobarbital during an attempted lethal injection on September 30.

Pike survived the procedure and was taken to an outside medical facility after suffering serious complications. Tennessee officials said at the time that the state had followed its approved execution protocol but that the procedure had failed to result in her death.

Pike discharged from hospital

Her lawyers confirmed on Saturday that she had now been released from hospital and returned to the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Centre, where she has been held for more than 30 years.

Pike had initially been unconscious and placed on a ventilator after the failed execution.

Her condition later improved, and she regained consciousness, began speaking and was able to eat and walk with assistance.

Her lawyers have said she still faces a significant recovery and continues to require medical treatment.

First known survivor after lethal injection drugs administered

Pike is believed to be the first person in the United States known to have survived an execution attempt after lethal injection drugs had actually been administered.

The Tennessee Department of Correction has not yet provided a full public explanation of what caused the execution to fail.

Medical experts have questioned whether problems with the intravenous lines may have prevented the drugs from properly entering Pike’s bloodstream.

Executions suspended

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has suspended further executions for the remainder of 2026 while the circumstances surrounding Pike’s failed execution are investigated.

A judge has also ordered evidence connected to the procedure to be preserved, including material that could become relevant to future litigation over whether the state can attempt to execute Pike again.

Her lawyers are seeking to have her death sentence commuted to life imprisonment without parole.

Murder of Colleen Slemmer

Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer.

She was 18 at the time of the killing and was convicted and sentenced to death the following year.

Her former boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, was also convicted in connection with the killing but was not eligible for the death penalty because he was 17 at the time.

Pike remains on death row while investigations into the failed execution continue.

 

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