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MISSLE STRIKE At least 12 killed in missile attack on Riyadh airport as regional conflict escalates

At least 12 people have been killed and dozens more injured following a major attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The strike on Saturday, October 10, marked the third attack on the Saudi capital’s main airport within a week and temporarily halted operations, forcing flights to be diverted or cancelled.

Houthis suspected after earlier attacks

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Saturday’s strike, but Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement is suspected after claiming responsibility for earlier missile attacks on the airport this week.

The Houthis said they had fired a ballistic missile at King Khalid International Airport on Thursday, claiming it had hit its target and disrupted air traffic.

Saudi authorities said earlier attacks on the airport had already killed three Saudi citizens, including an airline pilot.

Flights disrupted and travel warnings issued

Saturday’s attack caused fresh disruption at the airport, with eyewitnesses reporting explosions and a major emergency response.

The British embassy in Riyadh advised UK nationals to avoid the airport following what it described as a serious incident, while the US embassy issued similar advice.

A number of international airlines have suspended or cancelled services to Riyadh and other Saudi destinations as concerns grow over the safety of the country’s airspace.

Conflict intensifies

The attacks come amid an escalation in fighting between the Saudi-led coalition and Houthi forces in Yemen.

Saudi-backed forces have recently intensified operations against the Houthis, while the rebel group has stepped up missile and drone attacks against Saudi infrastructure.

The Houthis have also warned airlines to avoid Saudi airspace, describing it as a military zone.

 

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