Police release CCTV image after racial abuse reported outside Borehamwood synagogue

Police in Borehamwood are appealing for help to identify a number of people they want to speak to following a reported hate crime outside a synagogue.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said racial slurs were allegedly made by a group of people outside the synagogue in Croxdale Road shortly before 5pm on September 25.

Officers have released a CCTV image of people they would like to identify as part of their enquiries.

Police have not said that those pictured are suspects, only that officers want to speak to them in connection with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the people pictured is asked to contact PC Maisie Shadbolt at [email protected].

Information can also be provided online, through Hertfordshire Constabulary’s web chat, or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 41/92524/26.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.