Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old Danny in Plymouth

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Plymouth.

Danny was last seen in the Devonport area at around 4pm on Friday, October 2.

He is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 7in tall, with short blonde hair styled in a buzz cut.

It is not known what Danny is currently wearing, although he was last seen wearing a dark green T-shirt and shorts.

Links across Plymouth

Police said Danny has links to several parts of the city, including:

Stonehouse

Devonport

Plymouth city centre

Lipson Vale

Anyone who sees Danny or knows where he is is urged to call police immediately on 999, quoting reference 50260267637.