Nearly 1.5 tonnes of cocaine seized from vehicle arriving in Valencia from Ibiza

Spanish customs officers have seized around 1.42 tonnes of cocaine after discovering the drugs hidden inside a vehicle arriving at the Port of Valencia from Ibiza.

The seizure was made on October 2 during an operation known as Operation Reventón, when officers were inspecting vehicles disembarking from a ferry.

Authorities said several larger vehicles were selected for checks using a Medusa mobile X-ray scanner.

Cocaine hidden behind vehicle panel

During the inspection, officers reportedly detected two different types of cargo inside one of the vehicles.

A subsequent physical search uncovered tightly wrapped packages concealed behind a panel near the cargo door.

Testing later indicated the packages contained cocaine.

In total, officers recovered around 1,420 brick-shaped packages, weighing approximately 1,420 kilograms — more than 3,100lb.

Driver detained

The vehicle’s Romanian driver was detained following the discovery.

The vehicle and suspected drugs were seized, while the investigation and case files were passed to the courts in Valencia.