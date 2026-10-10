HMS Dragon returns to Portsmouth after seven-month Middle East deployment

HMS Dragon has returned to Portsmouth following a seven-month deployment protecting UK interests in the Mediterranean and Middle East.

The Type 45 destroyer was welcomed back into Portsmouth Naval Base after 214 days away, with around 950 friends and family members gathering to greet the ship’s company.

Protecting Cyprus and operating in the Gulf

HMS Dragon deployed at short notice in March and was initially tasked with helping to protect British bases in Cyprus.

The destroyer later operated across the Middle East, carrying out maritime security patrols and working alongside allied forces, including France’s carrier strike group led by FS Charles de Gaulle.

The ship also sailed through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea, an area where commercial and military vessels have faced repeated missile and drone threats.

Portsmouth welcomes sailors home

As HMS Dragon entered Portsmouth Harbour, sailors took part in Procedure Alpha, lining the ship’s upper decks as she made her way to her berth.

Passengers aboard harbour tour boats applauded the sailors as the destroyer passed through the harbour.

First Sea Lord General Sir Gwyn Jenkins praised the crew, saying:

“HMS Dragon’s seven-month deployment has shown the Royal Navy at its best.”

He said the crew had protected British bases in Cyprus, safeguarded shipping and worked closely with allies across the Mediterranean and Middle East.

Commanding Officer Commander Graeme Hazelwood said the commitment and determination shown by the ship’s company throughout the deployment had been “exceptional”.