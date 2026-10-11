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GRAND THEFT RETURN Stolen Porsche 911 recovered during police patrol in South Oxfordshire

Stolen Porsche 911 recovered during police patrol in South Oxfordshire

A high-value Porsche reported stolen from Hampshire has been recovered by police in South Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police said the Porsche 911 Targa 4S was located in the Watlington area on Saturday, October 10, during proactive patrols.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from the Hampshire Constabulary area the previous day.

Officers PS Maris and PC Little located the sports car as part of patrol activity in the area.

Police said the recovery followed “swift cross-border intelligence and local proactive patrolling”.

Enquiries into the theft remain ongoing.

 

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