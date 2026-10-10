Boris Johnson says Trump’s Russian diesel deal is ‘sickening’ as row over Ukraine deepens

Boris Johnson has condemned Donald Trump’s decision to ease restrictions on Russian diesel after the US president also called for Ukraine to replace Volodymyr Zelensky.

The former prime minister said it was “sickening” that the United States was allowing more Russian fuel onto the market while Moscow’s war in Ukraine continues.

His intervention came after Trump announced a deal with Vladimir Putin for Russia to supply diesel to the US and wider global market. The agreement includes an immediate shipment of around 300,000 tonnes, followed by further deliveries running into millions of tonnes.

Johnson attacks move on Russian fuel

Johnson said the decision risked handing additional revenue to Moscow while Russian forces continue attacking Ukraine.

He also rejected claims that Ukraine was responsible for rising fuel prices, arguing that wider disruption to global energy markets was the main cause.

Johnson said Russian oil and gas should return fully to international markets only as part of an end to the war that leaves Ukraine free and sovereign.

Trump says Ukraine should get a new president

Trump escalated tensions with Kyiv on Saturday by saying Ukraine should have new leadership capable of reaching a deal with Russia.

He also blamed Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure for contributing to higher fuel prices.

The comments followed criticism from Zelensky, who warned that easing restrictions on Russian energy exports would provide Moscow with additional money to continue the war.

Burnham speaks to Zelensky

Prime Minister Andy Burnham spoke to Zelensky on Saturday and reiterated the UK’s “complete solidarity” with Ukraine.

Downing Street said the two leaders discussed maintaining pressure on Russia, with Burnham making clear that Britain would continue strengthening sanctions and taking further action against Moscow’s war effort.

They also called for an immediate energy ceasefire, including an end to Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and attacks on shipping in the Black Sea.

The two leaders agreed to meet in person in the coming days.

Diesel deal sparks wider criticism

The US Treasury has issued a temporary licence easing sanctions restrictions to allow Russian diesel supplies to enter the market.

Energy analysts have questioned whether the volumes involved will significantly reduce prices, warning that Russia could benefit financially while the impact on consumers remains limited.

The dispute comes as fighting in Ukraine continues and pressure grows on Western governments over how far sanctions on Russian energy should be maintained.