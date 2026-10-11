Wales Air Ambulance helicopter stranded for four days after hitting football goal during landing

A Wales Air Ambulance helicopter was left stranded in a Pembrokeshire field for four days after it struck a football goal while landing at a holiday park.

The aircraft was sent to Scar Farm Holiday Park in Saundersfoot on Wednesday afternoon following an emergency call.

During the landing, the helicopter made contact with a set of goalposts, causing damage to the aircraft and leaving it unable to fly back to base.

No patients were on board, and nobody was injured.

The helicopter remained grounded for four days

The helicopter, which is operated and maintained by Gama Aviation on behalf of Wales Air Ambulance, remained on the playing field until Sunday.

Specialists were brought in to remove the aircraft, with a large crane used to lift it onto a transporter so it could be taken away for inspection and repairs.

The aircraft’s rotor blades were removed before the recovery operation.

A temporary road closure was put in place while the helicopter was moved.

Emergency call reportedly a hoax

A witness at the holiday park said he had been told by a member of the aviation crew that the original emergency call was a hoax.

However, Wales Air Ambulance has not publicly confirmed the nature of the call and said only that an occurrence involving one of its aircraft was under investigation.

A charity spokesperson said:

“At no point was there any danger to the crew or members of the public, and no one was injured. No patient was on board.

“An internal investigation is under way, and the relevant authorities have been notified.”

Air ambulance service continued as normal

Wales Air Ambulance said the incident did not affect its wider service, with its fleet continuing to operate.

The charity also thanked Scar Farm Holiday Park, local residents, Pembrokeshire County Council and the wider community for their patience during the recovery operation.