Protesters block BM Coaches depot over claims company transports migrants

Protesters have blocked the entrance to a BM Coaches depot in west London amid claims the company has been involved in transporting migrants within the Home Office asylum system.

Members of the Patriot Platform gathered outside the coach operator’s depot on Wadsworth Road, Perivale, and remained at the entrance for several hours.

Police attended the scene while the protest continued.

Protest targets migrant transport operation

Those taking part said they were targeting the company because of its alleged involvement in transporting asylum seekers and migrants.

The Home Office uses contracted accommodation and transport providers as part of the asylum system, including when moving people between accommodation sites.

However, UKNIP has not identified a published Home Office contract or other official record confirming BM Coaches’ precise role in those operations.

BM Coaches is a passenger transport company operating from depots including Perivale and Merstham and provides coach and group transport services across the UK.

Police at the scene

Footage from the protest showed demonstrators positioned across the depot entrance while police officers monitored the situation.

Social media posts from supporters encouraged those involved to remain at the site, while organisers said they were refusing to move.

There was no immediate confirmation of arrests.

The protest remained ongoing at the time of publication.