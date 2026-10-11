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SCRAP FIRE PROBE Nine fire engines tackle large scrapyard blaze in Glasgow

Nine fire engines tackle large scrapyard blaze in Glasgow

Nine fire appliances were sent to a large scrapyard fire in Glasgow after the blaze broke out overnight.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to South Street at around 11.23pm on Friday, October 9.

Firefighters remained at the scene into the early hours of Saturday as they worked to bring the blaze under control.

Specialist resources deployed

The fire service said nine appliances, two high-reach appliances and specialist resources were sent to the incident.

A spokesperson said:

“We are currently in attendance at a large fire affecting a scrap yard on South Street in Glasgow.

“Operations Control were first alerted at 11.23 pm this evening, and we currently have nine fire appliances, two high reach appliances and specialist resources at the scene.”

No casualties have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

 

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