Man dies after being found at water’s edge on Rottingdean beach

A man has died after emergency services were called to Rottingdean beach in Sussex on Sunday morning.

Sussex Police said officers responded at around 9.40am on October 11 following concerns for the welfare of a man who had been seen at the water’s edge.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police working to identify man

Officers said enquiries are continuing to establish the man’s identity and determine the circumstances surrounding how he came to be in the water.

Emergency services remained in the area while enquiries continued.

Sussex Police said no further information was available at this stage.