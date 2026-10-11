Spinnaker Tower temporarily closes ahead of new operator handover

Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower has temporarily closed to visitors as the landmark prepares to move into a new phase under a new operator.

The 170-metre tower closed from Sunday, October 11, with officials saying the shutdown is needed to allow an operational handover to Landsec.

The company, which also has interests in Gunwharf Quays, Bluewater in Kent and Brighton Marina, is set to take over operation of the Portsmouth attraction.

‘Exciting new chapter’

A spokesperson for Spinnaker Tower said:

“Spinnaker Tower is temporarily closed from October 11 as we prepare for an exciting new chapter.

“Through a new partnership between Portsmouth City Council and Landsec, the tower will continue to be one of Portsmouth’s most iconic visitor attractions.

“We look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

Reopening date not yet confirmed

No reopening date has been announced, although the closure is expected to be relatively short while the handover is completed.

The tower is one of Portsmouth’s best-known landmarks and includes viewing platforms, a café and abseiling experiences.

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