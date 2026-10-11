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ALL WE KNOW Patriot Platform protesters block BM Coaches depot during anti-migrant demonstration

Patriot Platform protesters block BM Coaches depot during anti-migrant demonstration

Members of Patriot Platform have staged an overnight protest outside the BM Coaches depot in west London, blocking access to the site while police monitored the demonstration.

The protest took place at the company’s depot in Wadsworth Road, Perivale, during the early hours of Sunday, October 11.

Footage and social media posts showed activists positioned across the entrance, with demonstrators saying they intended to remain there.

Police officers were present at the scene.

Protesters target coach operator

Patriot Platform said the demonstration was aimed at companies it says are involved in transporting migrants on behalf of the Home Office.

BM Coaches is a London-based passenger transport operator with depots in Perivale and Merstham and provides coach services across the UK. Linburg Coach Travel

The company has also previously appeared in official transport licensing and public-sector contract records, although UKNIP has not identified a published Home Office contract specifically naming BM Coaches for asylum transport.

Protesters nevertheless said their action was specifically directed at the movement of migrants by coach.

Demonstrators remain at depot gates

Those involved said they had been outside the depot for several hours and were refusing to move from the entrance.

Online footage showed the demonstration continuing with a police presence nearby.

There was no immediate official confirmation of arrests or whether access to the depot had been completely prevented.

Patriot Platform has previously been involved in anti-immigration demonstrations targeting the movement of migrants after Channel crossings, including protests in Portsmouth where coaches carrying migrants were blocked before eventually leaving under police protection.

Further updates are expected as the protest continues.

 

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