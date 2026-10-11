Emergency crews called to report boat fire near Marlow

Emergency services have been called to an incident in the Marlow area of Buckinghamshire, with fire crews and a specialist boat rescue unit understood to be at the scene.

The incident is reported to be in the Gossmore area, where witnesses have claimed a boat may be on fire.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service resources, including a boat rescue capability, have reportedly been deployed.

Details remain limited and there has been no official confirmation yet of any injuries or the precise circumstances of the incident.

Witnesses in the area have reported seeing emergency crews near the water.