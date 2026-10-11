IndiGo flight diverts to Hyderabad after smoke from electronic device in cabin

An IndiGo flight travelling from New Delhi to Chennai made an emergency diversion to Hyderabad on Sunday after smoke was detected from a passenger’s electronic device.

Flight 6E 6115 landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on October 11 after the crew responded to the incident in the cabin.

No injuries were reported.

Reports say a power bank caught fire

IndiGo confirmed that smoke came from a personal electronic device but did not initially identify the exact type of device or the cause.

Other reports said a power bank inside a bag stored in an overhead locker had caught fire.

Videos circulating online appear to show passengers attempting to tackle flames before cabin crew used onboard fire extinguishers.

Those details have not all been independently confirmed by the airline.

Passengers continued their journey on another aircraft

Following the diversion, IndiGo arranged another aircraft to carry passengers onwards to Chennai.

The airline said passengers were being provided with assistance, refreshments and updates while alternative travel arrangements were made.

Lithium battery fires can spread quickly

Power banks typically use lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries.

If damaged or faulty, such batteries can enter thermal runaway, causing rapid heating, smoke and fire.

The incident follows another reported power bank fire involving an IndiGo aircraft in May 2026 after landing at Chandigarh Airport.