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RIDER KILLED Motorcyclist dies after crash on A28 near Tenterden

Motorcyclist dies after crash on A28 near Tenterden

A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A28 near Tenterden.

Kent Police said the crash happened at 11.48am on Saturday, October 10, on Hastings Road at Rolvenden, close to Frog’s Lane.

A grey Nissan Qashqai travelling towards Hastings was involved in a collision with a silver Honda CB500 motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.

The motorcycle had been travelling in convoy with two other bikes.

Rider pronounced dead at the scene

Emergency services attended, but the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was confirmed dead at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now carrying out enquiries into the circumstances of the collision.

Witness and dashcam appeal

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or who saw either vehicle beforehand, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference MM/DGC/082/26.

Police are also asking motorists with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to submit it to investigators.

 

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