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BROKEN BRITAIN Dunstable shop hit by three break-ins in two weeks as police investigate

Dunstable shop hit by three break-ins in two weeks as police investigate

A Dunstable business has reportedly been targeted in three break-ins in just two weeks, prompting fresh concerns among traders in the town.

Tech Place was hit again during the early hours of Saturday, October 10, with the latest incident reported to have happened at around 2.50am.

The business owner says the repeated break-ins have caused significant damage and disruption.

Four shops reportedly targeted

It is understood that windows have also been smashed at several other businesses across Dunstable, with reports suggesting at least four shops have been targeted.

There are concerns that some of the incidents could be linked, although police have not publicly confirmed that the same person is responsible.

Multiple Bedfordshire Police teams are understood to be making enquiries into the recent incidents.

CCTV appeal

Residents and businesses with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the latest break-in are being urged to check their recordings.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has information that could assist officers should contact Bedfordshire Police on 101.

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