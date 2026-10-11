Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ARSON ATTACK Firefighters tackle major blaze at derelict Sandown hotel

Firefighters tackle major blaze at derelict Sandown hotel

A major fire has broken out at a derelict hotel in Sandown, with crews from across the Isle of Wight and the mainland called in to tackle the blaze.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at around 3.30am on Sunday, October 11, after smoke was seen rising from the former Esplanade Hotel.

The fire had already taken hold by the time crews arrived, prompting the incident to be scaled up.

Firefighters from across the Island, supported by mainland crews, have been working to contain the blaze and damp down the building.

Residents told to keep windows closed

People living nearby have been advised to keep doors and windows shut because of smoke in the area.

Some households may also notice temporary discolouration to their water supplies as large amounts of water are drawn from nearby hydrants.

The fire service said crews are expected to remain at the scene for several hours.

Roads closed and buses diverted

High Street and Esplanade were closed to traffic while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Bus routes have also been affected, with Southern Vectis diverting services around the area.

Routes 2, 3 and 8 were being redirected via Broadway, with additional changes around The Heights, Avenue Road and Fort Street.

Cause under investigation

By around 10.30am, cordons remained in place while firefighters continued damping down the remains of the building.

Initial investigations into the cause of the fire were beginning, with police treating the area as a potential crime scene while enquiries continue.

The Esplanade had reopened to pedestrians, although a cordon remained around the front of the hotel.

Previous fires at derelict property

The former Esplanade Hotel has been hit by fire before.

Firefighters were called to the building in July 2020 following a break-in, while another blaze in September 2025 spread across several floors.

The incident is the latest in a series of fires involving derelict hotels in Sandown in recent years.

For Google News, I’d use “Firefighters tackle major blaze at derelict Sandown hotel.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man dies after tiger attack at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

TIGER UNINJURED Man dies after tiger attack at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Breaking News
Police appeal to find missing girls Kaitlyn, 15, and Sarah, 12, in Birmingham

BRING THEM HOME Police appeal to find missing girls Kaitlyn, 15, and Sarah, 12, in Birmingham

Missing Persons, UK News
Swindon man given suspended prison sentence over child sexual offences

SUSPENDED SENTANCE Swindon man given suspended prison sentence over child sexual offences

Court News, UK News
Man seriously injured after entering tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

TIGER ATTACK Man seriously injured after entering tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

UK News
Carnival cruise itineraries changed as Hurricane Isaias disrupts Gulf Coast sailings

GULF HURRICANE Carnival cruise itineraries changed as Hurricane Isaias disrupts Gulf Coast sailings

Weather, World News
Man jailed after throwing girlfriend from fourth-floor tower block window

PUSHED Man jailed after throwing girlfriend from fourth-floor tower block window

Court News, UK News
Man seriously injured after entering tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

SERIOUS INJURIES Man seriously injured after entering tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

UK News
Two men jailed for 55 years over Bexleyheath nightclub shooting

55 YEARS JAIL Two men jailed for 55 years over Bexleyheath nightclub shooting

Court News, Crime, UK News
Woman found alive after going overboard from Royal Caribbean cruise ship

FOUND ALIVE Woman found alive after going overboard from Royal Caribbean cruise ship

UK News

Yorkshire Wildlife Park closes after serious incident at tiger enclosure

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police seize uninsured and unsafe vehicle on A33 in Reading

DOGHOUSE Police seize uninsured and unsafe vehicle on A33 in Reading

UK News
Tributes paid to Greater Manchester firefighter Damien Mahon after fatal road collision

FATAL CRASH Tributes paid to Greater Manchester firefighter Damien Mahon after fatal road collision

UK News
Police issue appeal to find missing 15-year-old Lily linked to Bracknell and Maidenhead areas

Police issue appeal to find missing 15-year-old Lily linked to Bracknell and Maidenhead areas

Missing Persons, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Christa Pike returns to death row after surviving failed lethal injection

ON DEATH ROW Christa Pike returns to death row after surviving failed lethal injection

Court News, US News

MISSLE STRIKE At least 12 killed in missile attack on Riyadh airport as regional conflict escalates

Breaking News, World News
Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old Danny in Plymouth

FIND DANNY Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old Danny in Plymouth

Missing Persons, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Surrey Police to investigate corruption allegations over handling of council misconduct probes

TIP OF THE ICEBERG Surrey Police to investigate corruption allegations over handling of council misconduct probes

UK News
Police release CCTV image after racial abuse reported outside Borehamwood synagogue

HATE CRIME Police release CCTV image after racial abuse reported outside Borehamwood synagogue

UK News
Nearly 1.5 tonnes of cocaine seized from vehicle arriving in Valencia from Ibiza

MAJOR DRUGS HAUL Nearly 1.5 tonnes of cocaine seized from vehicle arriving in Valencia from Ibiza

UK News
Watch Live