Firefighters tackle major blaze at derelict Sandown hotel

A major fire has broken out at a derelict hotel in Sandown, with crews from across the Isle of Wight and the mainland called in to tackle the blaze.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at around 3.30am on Sunday, October 11, after smoke was seen rising from the former Esplanade Hotel.

The fire had already taken hold by the time crews arrived, prompting the incident to be scaled up.

Firefighters from across the Island, supported by mainland crews, have been working to contain the blaze and damp down the building.

Residents told to keep windows closed

People living nearby have been advised to keep doors and windows shut because of smoke in the area.

Some households may also notice temporary discolouration to their water supplies as large amounts of water are drawn from nearby hydrants.

The fire service said crews are expected to remain at the scene for several hours.

Roads closed and buses diverted

High Street and Esplanade were closed to traffic while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Bus routes have also been affected, with Southern Vectis diverting services around the area.

Routes 2, 3 and 8 were being redirected via Broadway, with additional changes around The Heights, Avenue Road and Fort Street.

Cause under investigation

By around 10.30am, cordons remained in place while firefighters continued damping down the remains of the building.

Initial investigations into the cause of the fire were beginning, with police treating the area as a potential crime scene while enquiries continue.

The Esplanade had reopened to pedestrians, although a cordon remained around the front of the hotel.

Previous fires at derelict property

The former Esplanade Hotel has been hit by fire before.

Firefighters were called to the building in July 2020 following a break-in, while another blaze in September 2025 spread across several floors.

The incident is the latest in a series of fires involving derelict hotels in Sandown in recent years.

For Google News, I’d use “Firefighters tackle major blaze at derelict Sandown hotel.”