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TIGER SAVED Yorkshire Wildlife Park tiger Altai will not be put down after fatal enclosure incident

Yorkshire Wildlife Park tiger Altai will not be put down after fatal enclosure incident

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has confirmed that Altai, the three-year-old Amur tiger believed to have been involved in Saturday’s fatal enclosure incident, will not be euthanised.

A man in his 20s died after entering a tiger enclosure at the Doncaster attraction on October 10.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called shortly after 1.30pm, but despite medical efforts the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Tiger was uninjured

Police confirmed that the tiger involved was not injured and remained inside the enclosure following the incident.

Earlier reports and witness accounts had prompted speculation over whether the animal had been shot or driven away using other measures, but the latest confirmed position is that the tiger was unharmed.

Police are continuing to investigate how the man entered the enclosure.

Officers have also urged people not to share distressing footage of the fatal attack circulating on social media.

Altai arrived from Norway in 2025

Altai was born at Dyreparken zoo in Norway and was moved to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in February 2025.

The journey covered more than 1,100 miles and formed part of a European conservation breeding programme.

He was introduced to the park as a potential breeding partner for resident female tiger Tschuna.

When he arrived, staff described him as calm and curious as he settled into his new surroundings.

The park’s director of animals, Charlotte MacDonald, said at the time that Altai was a “beautiful, huge cat” and had been calm and receptive following the move.

His former keeper in Norway also described him as a calm animal that enjoyed training, feeding and playing in water.

Those descriptions related to normal managed care and do not predict how a wild animal will respond when a person enters its enclosure.

Part of endangered species programme

Altai was moved to Yorkshire Wildlife Park following a recommendation from the European Endangered Species Programme, which coordinates breeding between participating zoos.

The park hoped he and Tschuna would eventually produce cubs as part of efforts to protect the endangered species.

Tschuna arrived at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in 2013 and later had three cubs, all of which were moved to other wildlife collections as part of conservation programmes.

Amur tigers remain endangered

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are among the world’s largest big cats.

Adult males typically weigh around 160kg to 190kg, while females are generally smaller.

The species suffered a dramatic population decline during the 20th century and remains classified as endangered.

Conservation programmes in Europe and elsewhere aim to preserve genetic diversity in captive populations while supporting projects working to protect wild tigers.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has previously supported Amur tiger conservation through its associated wildlife foundation.

The circumstances surrounding Saturday’s death remain under investigation.

 

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