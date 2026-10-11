M40 northbound closed between Stokenchurch and Chinnor during police-led incident

The M40 is closed northbound in Buckinghamshire between Junction 5 at Stokenchurch and Junction 6 at Chinnor due to a police-led incident.

Thames Valley Incident Alert reported the closure on Sunday afternoon, with traffic being directed off the motorway at Junction 5.

A nearby route between Stokenchurch and Chinnor, from Hollandridge Lane towards the Aston Rowant Nature Reserve road, has also been closed.

Traffic building on M40

Motorists caught in the disruption reported very slow-moving traffic, with some suggesting only one lane was moving before vehicles were directed away from the affected stretch.

The precise nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

Thames Valley Police is understood to be leading the response.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and allow extra time for journeys while the closures remain in place.