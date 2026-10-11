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LIFE CHANGING INJURIES Two taken to hospital after early-morning crash on Brighton Road in Purley

Two taken to hospital after early-morning crash on Brighton Road in Purley

Two people have been taken to hospital following a serious early-morning crash on Brighton Road in Purley.

The London Ambulance Service was called at 4.08am on Sunday, October 11, following reports of a road traffic collision.

Two ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer were sent to the scene.

A trauma team from Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance was also dispatched by car.

One patient was taken to a major trauma centre

Emergency crews treated two patients at the scene.

One was taken to a major trauma centre, while the second was taken to a local hospital.

Their conditions have not been confirmed.

Road cordoned off after crash

A police cordon was put in place on Brighton Road following the collision, with the road closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

Traffic disruption continued through the morning, although conditions later improved.

 

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