M40 reopens after fatal welfare incident near Stokenchurch overbridge

The M40 northbound has reopened following a police-led incident between Stokenchurch and Chinnor in Buckinghamshire in which one person is believed to have died.

The motorway had been closed between Junction 5 at Stokenchurch and Junction 6 at Chinnor on Sunday afternoon while Thames Valley Police dealt with an incident near the Stokenchurch to Christmas Common road overbridge.

By around 5.56pm, the northbound carriageway at Junction 5 had reopened, although the hard shoulder and lane one remained closed between Junctions 5 and 6.

Severe delays were reported northbound from Junction 4.

One person believed to have died

Thames Valley Incident Alert reported that the incident was understood to involve a concern for welfare near the overbridge.

At around 5.34pm, the service reported that one person was believed to have died.

The precise circumstances have not yet been officially confirmed by Thames Valley Police.

A number of police vehicles had been seen on the motorway near the overbridge as officers dealt with the incident.

Local road also closed

The Stokenchurch to Christmas Common road was also closed between Hollandridge Lane and the road leading towards Aston Rowant Nature Reserve.

Earlier reports had incorrectly described the affected route as the Stokenchurch to Chinnor road.

Motorists were warned to expect continued disruption while emergency services remained at the scene.