Mother calls for mental health assessment changes after death of 13-year-old daughter

The mother of a 13-year-old girl from Kent who died after repeatedly seeking help for her mental health is campaigning for changes to the way vulnerable children are assessed.

Ella Murray, from Sheerness, died at King’s College Hospital on November 15, 2023, after being found critically injured at home the previous day.

An inquest later examined the support Ella received in the days leading up to her death and identified concerns over the way her risk was assessed and information was shared between agencies.

Ella had asked for more help

Before her death, concerns had been raised about Ella’s mental health and she was referred to specialist services.

Evidence considered at the inquest showed she had reported suicidal thoughts, low mood and self-harm, and had asked to be admitted to hospital.

She was assessed as being at medium risk and was instead accepted for support from an intensive home treatment team.

The following day, Ella was seen at home by a mental health professional.

Records later examined by the coroner indicated that Ella remained suicidal and had expressed serious concerns about what might happen if she remained at home.

A safeguarding referral was made, but she was not admitted to hospital.

She was found critically injured later that day and taken to King’s College Hospital, where she died the following day.

Coroner raises concerns

Following the inquest, Area Coroner Catherine Wood issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report.

The report raised concerns that agencies involved in Ella’s care did not always have access to all relevant information held by health, education and social care services.

The coroner also highlighted whether an urgent multi-agency discussion could have resulted in different action being taken to protect her.

The report was sent to organisations including the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and the Kent and Medway Integrated Care Board.

Mother campaigns for change

Ella’s mother, Natalie James, is now campaigning for changes to the way children and young people considered at risk of suicide are assessed.

She wants lessons from her daughter’s death to lead to better information sharing and stronger safeguards for young people experiencing serious mental health difficulties.

Ella was remembered as a talented young rugby player.