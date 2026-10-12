Man, 74, dies after Land Rover crashes into lamp post in Yeadon

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Yeadon, Leeds.

The crash happened at around 5.05pm on Sunday, October 11, when a black Land Rover Freelander left the road on South View Road and struck a lamp post.

The vehicle had been travelling towards Harper Lane at the time of the collision.

Emergency services attended and the driver, a 74-year-old man, received medical treatment at the scene.

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police are now investigating the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the vehicle beforehand or may have relevant dashcam footage to come forward.