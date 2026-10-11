Worthing railway station closed after reported incident

Worthing railway station was closed on Sunday evening following reports of an incident at the station.

The incident was reported at around 6.15pm on October 11, with passengers advised of disruption while emergency services dealt with the situation.

Unconfirmed reports circulating locally suggested there may have been an altercation involving bladed weapons, but this has not yet been confirmed by British Transport Police.

BTP has been contacted for further information.

No confirmed details have yet been released about injuries, arrests or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further updates are expected as enquiries continue.