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STILL UNCONFIRMED Claims victim in Yorkshire Wildlife Park tiger attack was autistic remain unconfirmed

Claims victim in Yorkshire Wildlife Park tiger attack was autistic remain unconfirmed

Claims have emerged online that the man who died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park may have been autistic and had communication difficulties, but police have not confirmed those details.

The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, died on Saturday, October 10, after entering the tiger enclosure at the Doncaster attraction shortly after 1.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police said the tiger attacked him and he was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medical staff. The animal was uninjured and remained inside the enclosure.

Eyewitnesses describe behaviour before incident

Several eyewitness accounts circulating online have suggested the man may have been autistic, deaf or had learning and communication difficulties.

One witness claimed he had been wearing earphones and dancing shortly before entering the enclosure, while another said he had asked a visitor to take a photograph of him with the tiger.

There have also been claims that he used a hand gesture associated with Makaton during the attack.

However, none of those personal details has been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police, the wildlife park or the man’s family, and they should not be treated as established fact.

Police have not established why he entered the enclosure

The circumstances surrounding how and why the man entered the enclosure remain under investigation.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park said its emergency procedures were activated immediately and that it is working with authorities to establish exactly what happened.

Questions have also been raised online about how the man was able to enter the enclosure, but no official findings have yet been released about the security arrangements or whether anyone was accompanying him.

Police urge public not to share footage

Distressing video of the attack has circulated widely on social media.

South Yorkshire Police has asked people not to share the footage because of the distress it could cause the victim’s family and others affected by the incident.

The man’s family has been informed and is receiving support from specialist officers.

For Google News, I’d use “Claims Yorkshire Wildlife Park tiger victim was autistic remain unconfirmed as investigation continues.”

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